Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $278,000 Investment in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,442 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

WSFS opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.99 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $267.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

