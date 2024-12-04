Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $284,000 in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 135.6% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 40.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total value of $38,629.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,260,876.75. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMPR opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $804.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.51 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

