Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Increases Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 332.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 4.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.30.

NYSE:FLS opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

