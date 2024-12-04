Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Decreases Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,166 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 319,880 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Gevo worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Gevo by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Gevo news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,518.92. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $63,779.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,859.10. The trade was a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $354.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

