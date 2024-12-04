Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Shares Up 66.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) were up 66.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 219,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 55,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Plato Gold Trading Up 66.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

