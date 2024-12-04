Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Acquired by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 224.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,992 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 101.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 16,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 126.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 135,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 75,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 370,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP Lauren Freemen-Bosworth sold 42,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $343,540.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,551.68. This represents a 69.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Evans purchased 29,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.97.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $499.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.17%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

