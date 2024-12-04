Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) EVP Lauren Freemen-Bosworth Sells 42,308 Shares of Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) EVP Lauren Freemen-Bosworth sold 42,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $343,540.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,551.68. This trade represents a 69.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 3.1 %

PBI stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.80 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 889.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

