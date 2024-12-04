Piper Sandler Boosts Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $10.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Fastly has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 49,816 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $311,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,006,081.25. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 16,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $100,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,387.50. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,951 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Fastly by 84.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

