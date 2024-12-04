Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,377 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZK. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.02.

NYSE:ZK opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

