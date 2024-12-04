Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Has $33,000 Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,711 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth $4,127,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,691,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,177,000 after purchasing an additional 375,389 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

In other Lumentum news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,696.37. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 41,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $3,733,879.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,515 shares in the company, valued at $13,205,542.80. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,797 shares of company stock worth $8,881,428. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

