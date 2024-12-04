Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.