Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 137,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned about 1.37% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $281.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

