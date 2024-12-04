Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,985,000 after purchasing an additional 929,010 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,011,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 140,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

