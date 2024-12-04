Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,771 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,606,000 after buying an additional 365,499 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,392,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,203,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100,163 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $99.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $101.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.72.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
