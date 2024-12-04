Pingora Partners LLC Has $43.80 Million Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Pingora Partners LLC decreased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,834 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for about 31.0% of Pingora Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $43,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,086.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 100,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 17.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock opened at $161.22 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $177.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,612.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.22.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.18.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

