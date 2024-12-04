Pingora Partners LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pingora Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,139.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. The company has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.40 and a 12-month high of $72.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Citigroup’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

