Pingora Partners LLC Buys New Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAOI opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAOI shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Optoelectronics
About Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Optoelectronics
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Vistra Corp: A Winning Bet on the Future of Renewable Energy
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- New Highs for Dow Transports: Top 3 Stocks Driving the Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.