Pingora Partners LLC Buys New Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $430,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,017.04. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 20,323 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $616,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,610.20. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,769 shares of company stock worth $2,813,037. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAOI shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

