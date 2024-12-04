Pingora Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 1.7% in the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Up 1.0 %

CCJ stock opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 312.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

