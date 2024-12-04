PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.05 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 14787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

