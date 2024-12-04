PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNFGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

PNF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. 40,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $8.40.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

