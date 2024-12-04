PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PDI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,803. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

