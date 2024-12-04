PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PZC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 70,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,885. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

