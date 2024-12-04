PIMCO Access Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PAXS stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.