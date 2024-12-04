PIMCO Access Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAXS)

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PAXS stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
