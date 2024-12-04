PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.68 and last traded at $76.83. Approximately 558,051 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 387,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.81.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZROZ. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 98.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

