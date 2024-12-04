Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $29.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $81,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,938.50. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $123,108.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,451,862. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,997 shares of company stock valued at $667,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 2,179.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

