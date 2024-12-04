Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells $318,343.52 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) Director Michael Weintraub sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $318,343.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,795.27. The trade was a 5.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Phreesia Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of PHR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 401,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $29.16.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.
