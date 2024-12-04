Philosophy Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Philosophy Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217,140 shares during the period. KBR comprises 1.0% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KBR by 2,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

KBR Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KBR opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.