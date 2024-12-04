Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,590,000. Everest Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.10% of Everest Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Everest Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Everest Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Everest Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EG opened at $385.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.03. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.