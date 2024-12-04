Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Kingstone Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KINS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.71. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carla D’andre purchased 4,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

