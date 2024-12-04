Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Invests $5.68 Million in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PJT Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 54.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT stock opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.54. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.51 and a 52-week high of $168.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 1,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $245,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Costos sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $242,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,797.60. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $762,980. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.