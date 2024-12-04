Phase 2 Partners LLC Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 171,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,000. The Carlyle Group comprises approximately 4.4% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,982 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,009,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 764,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 360,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 182.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,021 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 over the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 482.76%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

