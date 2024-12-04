Phase 2 Partners LLC Makes New $4.57 Million Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for approximately 2.7% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 136.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 58.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

WAL stock opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at $335,634. This trade represents a 42.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAL. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

