Petrus Trust Company LTA Sells 384 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Petrus Trust Company LTA lessened its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.2 %

DASH opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.33 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of -391.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,474.64. This represents a 73.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,596 shares of company stock valued at $105,386,905 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

