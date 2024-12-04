Petrus Trust Company LTA Sells 12,807 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Petrus Trust Company LTA trimmed its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the quarter. Ranpak makes up 1.6% of Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned about 3.00% of Ranpak worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,129,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 542,464 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 32.6% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 943,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 231,779 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 134,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ranpak from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NYSE:PACK opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $666.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.42. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

