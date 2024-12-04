Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases Shares of 53,231 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 60,146 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 119.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 212.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DV stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $28,947.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,023.18. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $155,444 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

