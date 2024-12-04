Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter worth about $391,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 77.5% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 7.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,494.72. This represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $726,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,441.86. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent stock opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.38. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $115.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

