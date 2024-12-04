Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New $682,000 Investment in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned about 0.11% of Simulations Plus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 31,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Down 1.4 %

SLP stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $628.79 million, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 0.76. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLP. Stephens started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,462,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,775,073.44. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,255 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

