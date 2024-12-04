Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $994,000 in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned approximately 0.05% of Certara at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth $226,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Certara by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This represents a 33.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,503.73. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

CERT opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

