Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Royal Bank of Canada

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Persimmon Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $31.29 on Monday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

