Penn Mutual Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Penn Mutual Asset Management increased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management’s holdings in Delek US were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth $201,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -20.99%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

