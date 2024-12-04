Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 223.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PBA stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBA. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

