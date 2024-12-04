Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.17 and last traded at $97.09, with a volume of 29252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Pegasystems Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.76%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,060.54. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $54,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,936. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,761 over the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,567,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,968,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

