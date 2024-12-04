PEAK6 Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 188.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,254,000 after buying an additional 120,835 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 516.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 998.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,993,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $9,807,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

Shares of APPF opened at $261.58 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.86.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scanlan Agnes Bundy sold 500 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.42, for a total transaction of $127,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,354.72. The trade was a 8.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $46,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,309.96. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,961 shares of company stock worth $5,893,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

