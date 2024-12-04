PEAK6 Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,511 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 698,622 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 2,993.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 239.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 160,432 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the third quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 66.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

NYSE PRM opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.22). Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $288.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $640,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,881.69. The trade was a 22.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $974,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,969.28. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,197. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

