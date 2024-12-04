PDT Partners LLC Takes $244,000 Position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of 2seventy bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venator Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 49.2% in the second quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 620.0% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 2,637.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $195.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.