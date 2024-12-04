PDT Partners LLC Sells 5,560 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $475,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 84.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total value of $192,081.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,115.25. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $92,350.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,215.24. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,442 shares of company stock worth $44,577,770. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $368.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.78. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

