PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

ULH stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

