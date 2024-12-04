PDT Partners LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 47,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 4,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 78,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,251.85. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 18,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $117,942.77. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 711,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,454.36. The trade was a 2.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 45,668 shares of company stock valued at $289,787. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 122.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

