PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Tiptree by 43.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $847.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Report on TIPT

About Tiptree

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.