PDT Partners LLC Has $486,000 Stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $399,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,153,762.66. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $139,352.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,009 in the last ninety days. 27.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $68.01.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

